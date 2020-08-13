Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Kensington that put a man in the hospital. The call came in just before midnight Wednesday to the 3000 block of Water Street.
The man was driven to the hospital after he was shot in the chest.
About two blocks from the scene, at Front and Clearfield Streets, police found a car struck by gunfire.
Detectives are now on the case.
