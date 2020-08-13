Comments (2)
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a 58-year-old man was found shot dead inside of a Bristol home Thursday. Police were called to a home on the 1500 block of Trenton Avenue around 3 p.m.
Police say a family member found the man dead inside of the home and called police.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Bristol Borough Police, are investigating.
