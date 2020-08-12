UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — There is an update regarding the Upper Darby trash collection. Township officials say any trash that hasn’t already been picked up over the last two days will be picked up at some point on Wednesday.
Upper Darby’s Mayor says their temporary staff is focused on hauling away household trash first.
Bulk trash pickup will not resume until the regular sanitation staff returns from quarantine.
This comes after several members of the staff recently tested positive for COVID-19.
In the meantime, Upper Darby Township contracted with J and K Trash Removal to place dumpsters at three locations.
Residents can drop off their regular trash until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:
- Naylor’s Run Park on the 1600 block of Garrett Road
- The Second Ward Playground at Crosley and Emerson Avenues in the Fernwood neighborhood
- Gillesie Park on the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue in the Westbrook Park neighborhood
Residents must have proof of residency with them when they arrive.
