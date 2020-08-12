ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Atlantic City after police say he fled a motor vehicle stop in a stolen car. Police say the boy was arrested around 10 a.m. Monday.
That’s when police say an officer was stopped by a citizen about a juvenile driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed on New Jersey Avenue.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but police say the boy refused to stop and crashed into a pole on the 600 block of Connecticut Avenue.
AC Police arrest a 12-year-old after reports he was speeding in a stolen vehicle, and failed to stop for officers. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/f1istPVtet
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 12, 2020
The officer arrested the boy. The car was reported stolen earlier Monday morning.
Police say the boy’s mother arrived at the scene, and the boy was transported to a hospital as a precaution.
The boy was released into his mother’s custody.
You must log in to post a comment.