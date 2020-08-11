Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that students will not be allowed on campus when classes start next month. The school said today there are no on-campus activities for the fall semester aside from a few exceptions.
An update on fall semester plans regarding on-campus housing, tuition, and fees https://t.co/a1Rn1kPNzR
— Penn (@Penn) August 11, 2020
The university also announced that there will be no undergraduate housing.
UPenn will offer discounts on tuition and fees because of the cuts.
