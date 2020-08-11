LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who punched a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee after he was reminded to wear a mask. It happened Sunday at the amusement park in Langhorne.

The story is making headlines nationwide because people are horrified that anyone could hurt a teenager just doing his job, especially at a theme park for kids.

Fortunately, police say they have tentative identification on the two suspects, so arrests could happen soon.

Middletown Township police are investigating the disturbing attack on a teenage worker at a theme park mean to bring joy to little ones.

Officers responded to Sesame Place just after 5 p.m. Sunday, when a 17-year-old male employee was assaulted as he worked at Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride.

Police say, earlier in the day, the employee reminded a man and woman that they needed to wear masks inside the park. When the couple saw the employee again, police say they both struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Security guards chased the pair but they got away. Police were able to get their license plate number, which is out of New York.

Using the park’s surveillance cameras and reservation records, Middletown police are now working with authorities in New York to positively identify the couple who have only been described as being between 20 and 30 years old.

The park is closed until Thursday but a Sesame Place spokeswoman released a statement that reads, in part: “The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation.

Paramedics rushed the teen to St. Mary’s Medical Center to treat injuries to his jaw and a damaged tooth. His injuries were so serious that he required surgery.