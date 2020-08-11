BREAKINGJoe Biden Selects Sen. Kamala Harris As Vice President, Running Mate
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials offered free COVID-19 testing for residents with symptoms or those who may have been exposed to the virus. Eyewitness News was at the Lansdowne Fire Company Tuesday, where the county offered walk-up and drive-thru testing.

The nasal swab test was provided for those with insurance or without insurance at no out-of-pocket costs.

This testing site will be open Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

For more information on locations, click here.

Comments