PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Museum of Art is preparing to open for visitors again six months after it closed its doors due to the pandemic. Starting Sept. 6, the public can once again visit the museum with tickets reserved in advance.
We're so excited to announce that on September 6, we’ll be open to visitors again, and we can’t wait to see you. We’ve taken every precaution to ensure that the museum is a safe space for all of us, so be sure to check our website for more information. https://t.co/rYbxzbzjwW pic.twitter.com/5WvTi1QTTx
— Philadelphia Museum of Art (@philamuseum) August 10, 2020
The museum will operate with reduced hours, require masks and temperature checks and include enhanced cleaning.
Members get a head start, they can visit the museums starting Sept. 3.
