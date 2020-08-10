CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Museum of Art is preparing to open for visitors again six months after it closed its doors due to the pandemic. Starting Sept. 6, the public can once again visit the museum with tickets reserved in advance.

The museum will operate with reduced hours, require masks and temperature checks and include enhanced cleaning.

Members get a head start, they can visit the museums starting Sept. 3.

