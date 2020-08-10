PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are set, and the Philadelphia Flyers will enter as the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Now their first-round schedule is set.
Mark your calendars. 🗓
Game 1: Wednesday at 8PM ET. #AnytimeAnywhere | #MTLvsPHI pic.twitter.com/5i39XrKwNm
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 10, 2020
The Flyers will open up their best-of-seven series against the 12-seeded Montreal Canadiens at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Game 2 will follow at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Here is the full Flyers-Canadiens schedule:
Game 1: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, 3 p.m.
Game 3: Sunday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.
Game 4: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m.
*Game 5: Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD
*Game 6: Friday, Aug. 21, TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD
*If necessary
With their 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, the Flyers clinched the No. 1 seed in the East. The Flyers went undefeated in the NHL’s round-robin series to determine seeding in the playoffs.
Montreal unseated the 5-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, in their best-of-five qualifying round series.
This will be the seventh time the Flyers and Canadiens will meet in the postseason. The last time they met, the Orange and Black won beat Montreal in five games in the 2010 Eastern Conference Final.
Philadelphia won its regular-season series with the Canadiens, 2-1, this season.
You must log in to post a comment.