PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot at a house party in Spring Garden. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at 11th and Green Streets.
The victim was rushed to the hospital.
At the scene, a neighbor told Eyewitness News that the area has been having issues with crowded house parties.
“A large group was gathered at a party. I’m not sure the exact details, but shots rang out. We all heard the shots and I’m pretty sure somebody ended up getting shot,” the neighbor said.
No word on the victim’s condition or a motive for the shooting.
