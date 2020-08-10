Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Efforts to restore electricity in New Jersey are nearing completion nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the state. The state’s utilities are reporting 6,659 homes and businesses remain without power, down from more than 1 million.
Most of the outages are in Morris, Essex, Salem and Bergen counties.
JCP&L reports crews have replaced more than 140,000 feet of wire, hundreds of poles and worked through more than 400 closed roads.
The utility is projecting to have the power back by 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday. PSE&G says its workers have restored service to 99.5% of the customers who lost electricity during the storm.
Copyright the Associated Press.
