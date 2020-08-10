Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car slammed into one of the historic houses on Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row overnight. Eyewitness News was at the scene around 1 a.m. Monday where it appears the driver lost control on Kelly Drive, went through some bushes and then struck the Penn Athletic Club boathouse.
It’s unclear if the collision caused any structural damage to the building or damaged any of the expensive rowing equipment inside.
No word if the driver suffered any injuries. Police have not said if they’ll file any charges.
