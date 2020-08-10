Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Allentown are warning residents to be on the lookout for a pit bull that may have been exposed to rabies. The warning is for residents in the vicinity of the 1200 block of South 7th Street.
According to a release sent out Monday, a city animal control officer saw the dog involved in a fight with a skunk on Aug. 5.
The officer tried to tranquilize the dog but it escaped through a backyard fence.
A test on the skunk came back positive for rabies.
Officials say the dog had wounds on its muzzle and older scars on its body.
Anyone who sees the dog is urged to contact 911.
