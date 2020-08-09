Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University police forces continue to face backlash for their roles in the George Floyd protests in Philadelphia. Dozens rallied outside Penn’s police headquarters in University City on Sunday.
They demanded Drexel and Penn dissolve their private police departments by 2025.
Officers left their patrol area to respond to the 52nd Street rioting.
Protesters say campus police are less accountable to the public than other police forces.

So far, there is no comment from Penn and Drexel on Sunday’s protests.
