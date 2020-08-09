CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy is among the victims of a triple shooting in Grays Ferry Sunday night, police say. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of South Napa Street.

(Credit: CBS3)

Police say the boy suffered a graze wound to his back in the shooting. He’s currently in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to a chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities say a 43-year-old woman was shot once to her foot. She’s in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

