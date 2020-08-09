PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy is among the victims of a triple shooting in Grays Ferry Sunday night, police say. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of South Napa Street.
Police say the boy suffered a graze wound to his back in the shooting. He’s currently in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to a chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
BREAKING: For the second time in less than a day, another 11-year-old boy has been shot on Philadelphia streets. Police say a bullet grazed him in the back on Napa Street in Grays Ferry. He’s at CHOP. Two adults were also shot. One is in critical condition. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 10, 2020
Authorities say a 43-year-old woman was shot once to her foot. She’s in stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
