PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in an East Mount Airy shooting Sunday night. It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 100 block of East Sharpnack Street.
The victim was shot once in his back and once in his leg, police say.
He was rushed to an area hospital, where police say he later died.
Authorities say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made so far.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
