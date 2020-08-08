WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Crews in Wilmington spent Saturday cleaning up after Friday’s powerful storms. The sounds of chainsaws replaced the deafening sounds of Friday night’s storms in Wilmington.

“To me, it sounded like a train. It was like the loudest noise,” Wilmington resident Kealey Johnson said. “The wind, I’ve never experienced anything like it in my life.”

Haynes Park on Broom Street was heavily damaged. At least a dozen trees were snapped in half. The tennis court was nearly destroyed. The playground was left mangled.

“This is a staple in the community. This is one of the parks that everybody comes to in the summertime with their children and we come here, play tennis and relax,” resident Patricia Brown said. “This is devastating.”

Residents say this storm only lasted for about 45 minutes, but they say it was worse than Tropical Storm Isaias from earlier in the week.

Extensive damage at Haynes Park and surrounding neighborhood following last night’s storm. One woman said it was worse than #Isaias that came through on Tuesday @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Isl4GaaIWJ — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) August 8, 2020

“It was insane. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced,” Johnson said.

When the storm came through, residents say there were tornado warnings in the area.

The aftermath prompted residents to get out early to survey the damage for themselves.

“I had to pull over just to take a look and go, ‘Oh my God.’ I’ve never seen anything like this,” Tonya Warner said.