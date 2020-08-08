CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say six people, including a pregnant woman, were shot near the intersection of North 38th and Poplar Streets in West Philly on Saturday night.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the unborn baby is OK.

Police say the victims are in stable condition. One of the victims is 17 years old, three others are 18.

The group was apparently gathered for a party.

It’s unclear what role the person who was taken into custody may have played in the shooting.

