PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say six people, including a pregnant woman, were shot near the intersection of North 38th and Poplar Streets in West Philly on Saturday night.
BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm six people, a pregnant woman among them, have been shot near the West Philadelphia intersection of 38th and Poplar. Victims have been stabilized, no word on ages, or if shooter has been located. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 9, 2020
Sources tell Eyewitness News the unborn baby is OK.
Police say the victims are in stable condition. One of the victims is 17 years old, three others are 18.
The group was apparently gathered for a party.
It’s unclear what role the person who was taken into custody may have played in the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.