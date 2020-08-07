KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Days after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through our region, the National Weather Service is weighing in on the damage. They say three of the destructive incidents were the results of EF-1 and EF-0 tornadoes.
Including one in New Castle and Kent Counties in Delaware. An EF-1 tornado ripped off roofs and siding, toppled tractor-trailers and snapped trees in half. It hit the area around 8:55 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.
The weather event in Cape May County has also been formally declared an EF-1 tornado. Many people captured the moment a funnel cloud appeared in the sky in Strathmore, New Jersey. That incident happened around 9:45 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
Even though the EF-1 tornado only officially lasted for five minutes, it brought damaging winds with it gusting over 100 miles per hour.
And in Montgomery County, an EF-o tornado caused damage in Worcester Township around 10:44 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Officials say the tornado knocked down trees and several utility lines in the area.
EF-o tornadoes have wind speeds of 65 to 85 miles per hour and EF-1 tornadoes have wind speeds of 86 to 110 miles per hour.
