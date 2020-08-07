CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is your last chance to get your face in the crowd at Citizens Bank Park this season. Today is the deadline to order a cutout of your face to put in the stands.

Each cutout costs $40 and goes to Phillies’ charities.

In case you’re wondering, the team can’t guarantee where you’ll get to sit.

If you want to buy a cutout, click here.

Comments