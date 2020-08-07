Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is your last chance to get your face in the crowd at Citizens Bank Park this season. Today is the deadline to order a cutout of your face to put in the stands.
🚨 Today is the last day to order 🚨
Visit https://t.co/nOrbK3Zwf5 now ‼️ https://t.co/1RRF15hFdb
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 7, 2020
Each cutout costs $40 and goes to Phillies’ charities.
In case you’re wondering, the team can’t guarantee where you’ll get to sit.
If you want to buy a cutout, click here.
