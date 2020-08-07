Comments (2)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doctors are worried that once a vaccine for COVID-19 is here, its effect in the U.S. could be hampered by the obesity epidemic. Scientists say previous vaccines for other illnesses have been less effective in obese adults.
They believe that would likely be the same with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Scientists are also finding that obesity can interfere with the body’s immune response, putting obese people at a greater risk of infection.
