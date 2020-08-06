Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby has quarantined the entire Sanitation Division for two weeks, until Aug. 21. It comes after the division was hit with an outbreak of COVID-19.
It’s unclear how many employees are sick or exposed.
“The decision was not made lightly, but it was made in the best interest of our township workforce and our township residents. It is very important that everyone understands that the health and safety of our township employees and residents is our primary concern. We will get through this with the best outcomes if we stick together,” Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer said.
Upper Darby officials are working on a contingency plan to collect trash. It will be announced Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.