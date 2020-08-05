TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police confirm the body of a missing 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County was found at a local park in Towamencin Township. Officials say a community member found Eliza Talal’s body adjacent to a creek in Fischer’s Park around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The park is about a mile-and-a-half from Eliza’s home, where she was last seen Tuesday.

This was not the outcome anyone hoped for, but the community is vowing to help her grieving family any way they can.

Police, fire, rescue teams and volunteers had been searching for the 5-year-old since she left her home on the 2000 block of Spring Valley Road sometime Tuesday afternoon without her parents’ knowledge.

Eliza had autism and was non-verbal. She disappeared at the height of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Police believe she was swept up in the flooded creek behind her family’s home. The dangerous weather conditions made the search, which went into the night, extremely difficult.

The discovery of Eliza’s body once the floodwaters receded is hitting the entire community very hard.

“We have met with the family. Obviously they are very upset, they’ve gone through a terrible loss. But they are very strong people and we are keeping in contact with them to help them through this as best as we can,” Towamencin Township Police Chief Tim Dickinson said. “I can tell you that these police here and first responders and community members searched tirelessly for Eliza. It’s amazing when you see people come together, what they can do.”

Dickinson says he has no reason to suspect foul play, but Eliza’s death will be fully investigated.