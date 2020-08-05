PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An animal relief team in the Philadelphia area will be discontinuing its services in October. The Red Paw Emergency Relief Team made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

“It is with a heavy heart and conflicted emotions that we announce some changes taking place with Red Paw,” the Red Paw Emergency Relief Team wrote on Facebook. “After countless sleepless nights and conversations with our board members, responders, and funders we have come to the decision that effective October 1st, 2020 we will be discontinuing our services.”

Red Paw says the decision to stop operations is not about financial sustainability but has to do with response and on-scene work. The organization has had a difficult time getting people trained in order to be able to get into a fire dwelling to search and rescue family pets.

Red Paw is beginning its transition plans starting Wednesday.

The organization will continue daytime response operations seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any search and rescue request after 6 p.m. will be accepted 24/7 as responders are available.

If there is no responder available, the next responder on duty will search for the pet the following morning.

They will also continue providing remote services 24/7. Those services include food and supplies, pet hotel fees and resource assistance.

The nine-year pilot program says the first six months of 2020 has taught them the current stand-alone response model of a nonprofit organization is “neither replicable nor sustainable.”

“We are grateful to all of our partners for their support and guidance along the way,” Red Paw said. “We have provided the City a plan for integration of services, should they decide in the future to do so and we would be eager to work with them to develop a model that would transition our services to the PFD in a financially feasible way so that the residents of Philadelphia & our partners who deserve our services would still get the proven assistance they desperately need on-scene.”