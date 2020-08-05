PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood while she was outside playing with friends. It happened on the 900 block of North 42nd Street shortly before 9:30 p.m.

BREAKING: ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ confirm 6 yo shot once in chest. Currently in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. ⁦@PPDCommish⁩ en route to update us. Happened before 930p on 900blk of N 42nd St in Belmont pic.twitter.com/w5PFZfPJyT — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) August 6, 2020

Police say the girl was shot once in the chest. She is currently in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

“My daughter and her neighbor were cooking out and the kids were outside playing — there was five of them — cars pulled up and started shooting at someone and the children ran because it sounded like it was firecrackers but it was actually a gun. The one little girl who was with my two grandchildren, they all ran, she started screaming,” Gina Harley said.

“A young child had been shot. We do know at this point that a 6-year-old little girl has been shot one time in the chest as a result of gunfire, or as a result of crossfire,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at the scene. “She is in stable condition, we do believe that she will be OK.”

Outlaw later released a statement on the shooting, reading in part: “Once again, we find ourselves grieving the senseless shooting of one of our precious children. In this instance, a beautiful 6-year-old girl was shot while enjoying a warm summer evening in her neighborhood. This is not acceptable, this is not normal, and this is not something that we should ever tolerate or become immune to as a society. Our children are our future, and we all have a duty and an obligation to keep our children safe from harm.”

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact police.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.

