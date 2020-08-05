PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quiet day will help with clean up efforts from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias across the Philadelphia region. The area anticipates clear skies throughout the day and relatively warm temperatures.

It will be a great afternoon to clean up the destruction left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias. The region was crushed by heavy rain and strong winds.

The National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes touched down across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

A warm front is expected to lift into the region by Thursday, bringing afternoon storms.

Some storms can prompt heavy rain, especially for points south and east of Philadelphia.

Stronger and isolated severe thunderstorms are also not out of the picture.

Primary impact will be strong wind and hail for any storm that does turn severe.

Afternoon and evening storms are likely through Saturday, otherwise we will see at least some sun each day with afternoon temperatures gradually warming by the end of the week.