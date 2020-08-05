PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dorney Park will be ending its season early this year because of the coronavirus. The park announced its last operating day of the 2020 season is expected to be Sept. 7.
“Because of the ongoing uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, we have had to make some difficult decisions regarding the remainder of 2020,” the park said in a statement.
Dorney Park’s Wildwater Kingdom will also be closed for the remainder of the season.
“We have been thrilled to welcome guests back to the park this year,” park officials said. “2020 has truly been a unique season and I thank our guests and associates for making Dorney Park a fun and safe place to visit. We appreciate everyone’s support and cooperation with the park’s new health and safety measures — we are getting through this together.”
All 2020 season passes to the park and add-on products have been extended through the 2021 season.
Season passes for 2021 will be available to purchase beginning Sept. 8.
