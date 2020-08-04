DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is seeing some of its worst floodings in years. Several towns were hit hard by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Delco emergency managers tell Eyewitness News they’re searching for someone who went into the Ridley Creek in Rose Tree and was apparently swept away.

Streets and roads through townships and boroughs across Delaware County were crippled with fire and police departments scrambling to keep up. Flooded tracks halted SEPTA trolley service in some areas.

The heart of Darby Borough was inundated. The intersections of MacDade, Springfield and Main — unfortunate familiar spots for high water.

Dozens of people were rescued Tuesday, brought to higher ground as the Darby Creek overflowed its banks.

“This morning I was at work and a few police officers came over and asked us to leave because it was going to start flooding,” Darby resident Joe Dougherty said. “So we started putting tools up, taking cars uphill so nothing got ruined or damaged. Hopefully, nothing’s damaged.”

Two children were plucked from a rooftop by first responders. The force of the water pushed shipping containers and other trash against a bridge, driving rains pulverized the Delaware Valley for hours, causing creeks and streams to spill over.

In Springfield, the intersection of Swarthmore and Cresson was overtaken by rushing water.

Some made it through, others decided not to chance it. Along State and Township Line Roads in Drexel Hill, traffic squeezed around a flooded roadway as one car stalled out.

In Ridley Township, more detours triggered by high water.

MacDade Boulevard closed for a couple of hours. The fire department directed drivers away from the danger, not far from the intersection of Route 420.

Back in Darby, a heartbreaking scenario is once again playing out — a scene that is sadly familiar here.

“It’s up way further than what it usually is. I’ve never seen it up so far,” Barbra Zampitella said. “I don’t know why, maybe too much rain too fast. Like I said, I’ve never seen it all the way up here, never.”

Delaware County officials are meeting to review their options in declaring parts of the county “a disaster.”