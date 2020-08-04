PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines have resumed service after it was suspended Tuesday due to an unsecured barge on the Schuylkill River. The barge has also impacted the Vine Street Expressway.

#Chopper3 has live coverage of the unsecured construction barge stuck in the Schuylkill River at the Vine Street Expressway. The Vine remains closed EB & WB between Broad and I-76. Utilize the Schuylkill to South St or take I-95 to the Vine as alternates. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/rT1YNvDeDu — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 5, 2020

The Vine remains closed in both directions, that’s between Broad Street and the Schuylkill.

Service has resumed on the Media/Elwyn, West Trenton, Paoli/Thorndale, and Lansdale/Doylestown lines. These lines will offer through Center City service.

The other Regional Rail lines remain suspended until further notice due to the loose barge.

SEPTA is still working with officials regarding the loose barge on the Schuylkill.

SEPTA UPDATE: Some of the Regional Rail Lines have resumed service after suspending all trains due to a loose barge stuck in the Schuylkill River. Reopened lines include: Lansdale/Doylestown, Media/Elwyn, Paoli/Thorndale, & West Trenton. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/5CNv2exz2R — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 5, 2020

The barge is currently located near the Vine Street Expressway Bridge, which is upstream from a SEPTA rail bridge at 30th Street.

Bridge inspectors and other personnel are at the scene to work on reopening the bridge once the situation with the barge is resolved.

When water levels subside, a tugboat will likely be used to free the barges from their current position.