PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is reporting that new COVID-19 case numbers are beginning to fall. Some surrounding counties are beginning to see decreases as well.
However, City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the area is not necessarily out of the woods.
“So, at some rate, case counts are now falling here in the City of Philadelphia, in the region and in the U.S. as a whole. They’re not falling by much and this could be temporary and the case counts are still high,” he said. “Still, the news is better than we were a week ago and the reason for that fall is really unclear at this point. I can only say that maybe, people are finally coming around to accept the idea that they need to wear a mask and mask use has gotten high enough that it’s really making a difference.”
Farley said the falling case counts are not a reason to ditch masks. He encouraged people to keep it up.
