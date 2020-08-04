Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney announced the fall reopening plan for schools in the First State. Right now, schools can reopen in a “yellow phase two” scenario that allows for a hybrid of in-classroom and at-home instruction.
“A mix of students who are coming to school mostly, as we’ve talked to the school districts, mostly elementary school children, where the evidence is that the risk of infection is much less,” Carney said.
Schools must follow strict health and safety guidelines.
Free monthly COVID-19 testing will be available for teachers. Students will have access to testing periodically at community testing sites.
