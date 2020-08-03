PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is a tough time for everyone, especially people who are having a difficult time putting food on the table. So the “We Are Philly” T-shirt campaign began.
For every shirt sold, a package of fresh produce from Giordano Garden Groceries is given to a Philadelphian in need.
So far, 8,300 tees have been sold, which means 8,300 packages of groceries have been delivered.
Chefs, athletes and celebrities have been posting pictures wearing the shirts to raise awareness and money to help our neighbors.
Philadelphia restauranteur and philanthropist Joe Wasserman came up with the idea.
“Anybody who is anybody wants to help out, and that’s what’s so cool about our city. It’s not like to each his own, it’s for each for everyone, and that’s huge. We are a small piece of the fabric of our city,” Wasserman said.
The shirts come in the colors of Philly’s sports teams.
Wasserman says they will continue making the shirts and providing food for as long as there is a need.
