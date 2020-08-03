CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in a shooting Friday night in North Philadelphia. Police are searching for seven suspects seen in surveillance video — all of them had guns.

Police say they fired at least 30 shots on Ingersoll Street, killing a woman and injuring three men.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored Chevy sedan and a dark-colored Buick SUV.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

