PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in a shooting Friday night in North Philadelphia. Police are searching for seven suspects seen in surveillance video — all of them had guns.
Police say they fired at least 30 shots on Ingersoll Street, killing a woman and injuring three men.
The suspects fled in a dark-colored Chevy sedan and a dark-colored Buick SUV.
