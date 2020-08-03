Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We continue to warn you about dangerous hand sanitizers and on Monday, the list continues to grow. More than 100 varieties of hand sanitizer are now on the “do not use” list of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Among the products listed are All Clean Sanitizer, The Good Gel and Clean Care hand sanitizers.
Some products have been recalled upon the urging of the FDA.
The agency says some are toxic because they include methanol and some have low levels of alcohol, which is of major concern.
