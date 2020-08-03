PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are back at work getting ready for their season but they are without head coach Doug Pederson. He’s quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

How much of an impact could Doug Pederson testing positive for COVID-19 have on the Eagles offseason program?

The answer may be not much.

The team is still in its virtual offseason work with a heavy emphasis on strength and conditioning. Then the acclimation period begins, which will include walkthroughs.

The pads don’t come on until Aug. 17.

So, if Pederson remains asymptomatic, he cannot come back to the Nova Care Complex for 10 days or if he has back-to-back negative tests after an initial five day waiting period.

Which means he could be back in the saddle well before padded practices.

Just last week, Pederson met with media and was asked how he feels coming in and out of the complex every day.

According to the team, Pederson feels OK.

He is expected to talk over Zoom at 12:30 p.m.

You can watch Pederson’s press conference on CBSN Philly.