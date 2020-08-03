Comments
CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-95 in Delaware. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of I-95 at Harvey Road in Claymont.
Police say one person was thrown from a vehicle and died. The crash involves an overturned box truck.
Police investigating a deadly crash in #Claymont involving an overturned box truck on I-95. The southbound direction remains closed between Naamans Rd and Harvey Rd. Watch @CBSPhilly for updates of when that roadway will reopen. Travelers can utilize I-495 as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/RQ7mqq2aAz
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 3, 2020
There are no words of any other injuries at this point.
You must log in to post a comment.