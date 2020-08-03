CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Claymont news

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-95 in Delaware. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of I-95 at Harvey Road in Claymont.

Police say one person was thrown from a vehicle and died. The crash involves an overturned box truck.

There are no words of any other injuries at this point.

