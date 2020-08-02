Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were tense moments as two groups clash at a Black Lives Matter march in Delaware County on Saturday. The rally was planned by Delco Resists at the Frederick L. Mann Park in Folsom.
A separate group arrived and stood in resistance at the event.
Some carried Donald Trump banners, the Blue Line American flag and shouted “All Lives Matter.”
Police tried to keep the crowds separated as tensions grew.
There were no arrests but CBS3 is told a Black Lives Matter organizer was assaulted and plans to file and incident report.
