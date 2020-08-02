Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family was forced into the streets as flames ripped through a home in Wilmington, Delaware. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Derby Way in the Brandywine Hunt neighborhood.
Fire crews quickly got the flames under control.
Five adults and one child managed to escape the flames. No one was injured in the fire.
Officials say the fire also caused damage to nearby homes.
Fire marshals are working to determine what sparked the flames.
