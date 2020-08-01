Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — The PSE&G released its plans Saturday for when Hurricane Isaias hits New Jersey. The electrical services company will have extra personnel to deal with outages and other damages.
PSE&G has several ways customers can report outages.
Customers can report outages online by clicking here or check outages on PSE&G’s outage map. Customers can also report outages using PSE&G’s app, texting “REG” to register, “OUT” to report an outage, “STAT” to check on the status of restoration and “Y” to confirm an outage if asked to 47734.
Customers can also call the company’s customer service line at 1-800-436-PSEG.
The hurricane is expected to hit the Northeast by Tuesday.
You must log in to post a comment.