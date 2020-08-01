BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A confrontation at a cigar store ends in gunfire. Investigators say Adam Zaborowski walked into the Cigars International store in Bethlehem Township Friday morning, without a mask.

The staff asked him to wear one.

Police say Zaborowski got angry, grabbed two cigars, and left the store without paying for them.

When a store employee asked him to return the cigars, investigators say Zaborowski pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired two rounds at the worker.

No one was hurt.

Police say Zaborowski left the scene in a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck with Pennsylvania tags ZLY6443.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Zaborowski who now faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and

robbery. According to officials, due to prior offenses, he was also charged with persons prohibited to possess a firearm.

If you know where he is, call 911.