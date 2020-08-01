MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County has decided to overhaul its emergency communications system because of an issue with its radios. Officials say there is a ducting problem, which limits first responders’ ability to talk to one another over the radio and resulting in the need to move to a new system.

“If you’re on a certain wavelength, there isn’t anything you can do about it. What effectively we’re trying to do is try to get on a different wavelength,” Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek said. “So in order to do that, we have to migrate our system to an entirely new system that will operate on a different band that one within the spectrum one communicates over. I think within this wavelength there’s nothing you can do so that’s why we have to move off of it.”

Zidek says the county will spend between $30 to $50 million for a new communications system.