Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reports of the invasive spotted lanternfly are way up in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says reports of the planthopper are up almost 500%.
Officials say they’ve had more than 33,000 reports of the spotted lanternfly between Jan. 1 and July 17.
People who spot spotted lanternfly are asked to kill it and report it to the state.
Many of the reports are mistaken.
The state says reports from the Philadelphia region, however, are right about 90% of the time.
One state agriculture employee said the insect is “hitting them in the face.”
You must log in to post a comment.