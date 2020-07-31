Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Friday that they do not have any new cases of COVID-19. However, Citizens Bank Park remains shut down until further notice.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 31, 2020
Two staffers, a coach and a home clubhouse attendant have tested positive for COVID-19.
This follows their opening series with the Miami Marlins, which reportedly have 20 confirmed cases.
Major League Baseball has also postponed the Phillies weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Phils are scheduled to resume their season on Tuesday in Miami.
You must log in to post a comment.