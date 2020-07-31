CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dunkin’ and the American Red Cross have teamed up to encourage blood and platelet donations. Eyewitness News was at a kickoff event at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on Spring Garden Street Friday morning.

During the month of August, donors will be in for a sweet treat.

Dunkin’ has provided the American Red Cross with 22,000 vouchers good for iced coffee and a classic donut.

