Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dunkin’ and the American Red Cross have teamed up to encourage blood and platelet donations. Eyewitness News was at a kickoff event at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on Spring Garden Street Friday morning.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
During the month of August, donors will be in for a sweet treat.
Dunkin’ has provided the American Red Cross with 22,000 vouchers good for iced coffee and a classic donut.
You must log in to post a comment.