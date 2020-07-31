Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday and we’ve reached the last Friday in July. We’re in the heart of summer, a time when many children and teenagers would traditionally be enjoying summer camp.
But this year, for a lot of campers, that experience is happening at home.
For the first time, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania are taking the fun of getting outdoors and being creative, virtual.
