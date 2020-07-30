PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eyewitness News has confirmed Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will be appointing Tumar Alexander as the city’s acting managing director. The transition will happen when current Managing Director Brian Abernathy steps down on Sept. 4.
Alexander is currently first deputy managing director, directly serving under Abernathy.
He began his service under the Street Administration, continuing through the Nutter Administration and now Kenney.
Alexander has been a key liaison between all three administrations and city council and played a pivotal role in both proposing and lobbying on behalf of the beverage tax.
He also led key initiatives including the response to the opioid crisis and leading the city’s large effort to house refugees from Hurricane Katrina.
