NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews are battling a large, three-alarm fire at a North Coventry Township apartment building. The fire was reported at the Ashwood Apartments on Worth Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Thursday night.
No injuries have been reported at this time, officials say.
The Red Cross is on scene to help those displaced by the blaze. Officials say more than 100 people lived in the building.
Ashwood Apartment building appears to be total loss. County Comish says 100 ppl 40+ units destroyed. Water issues. FF using nearby pond to bring water to scene. pic.twitter.com/UFXEFtIGWk
— Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) July 31, 2020
There is no word on what sparked the fire.
