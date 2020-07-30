CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pottstown News

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews are battling a large, three-alarm fire at a North Coventry Township apartment building. The fire was reported at the Ashwood Apartments on Worth Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Thursday night.

Credit: CBS3

No injuries have been reported at this time, officials say.

The Red Cross is on scene to help those displaced by the blaze. Officials say more than 100 people lived in the building.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments