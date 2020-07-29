(CBS Local)- CBS Sports announced its broadcast schedule for the upcoming return of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Europe’s top-flight club competition has been on pause since April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the competition is set to return on August 5 with the Round of 16 games for the Europa League beginning with Shaktar Donetsk taking on VfL Wolfsburg and Copenhagen battling Istanbul Basaksehir. Then, the Champions League returns on August 7 with Round of 16 play between Manchester City and Real Madrid. CBS All Access will serve as the home for every Champions League match running through the final on August 23 while CBS Sports Network will also air coverage of the final and two other matches on August 7 and 8.

In order for fans to enjoy the conclusion of this year’s Champions League action, CBS All Access is now offering a one month free trial promotion for new subscribers through mid-August. That promotion will allow fans to watch every Champions League and Europa League match in August for free during their trial.

Below you can find the dates and times for the conclusion of this year’s Champions League and Europa League season as well as where each match will be available. Beginning with the 2020-21 season of the Champions League and running through 2023-24, CBS All Access will air all matches with select games airing on CBS Television Network. All times are Eastern.

Champions League

Friday, August 7 : Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (Round of 16) 3:00 PM CBS All Access / CBS Sports Network Juventus vs. Lyon (Round of 16) 3:00 PM CBS All Access Saturday, August 8 : Barcelona vs. Napoli (Round of 16) 3:00 PM CBS All Access / CBS Sports Network Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea (Round of 16) 3:00 PM CBS All Access Wednesday, August 12 : Quarterfinal 1 3:00 PM CBS All Access Thursday, August 13 : Quarterfinal 2 3:00 PM CBS All Access Friday, August 14 : Quarterfinal 3 3:00 PM CBS All Access Saturday, August 15 : Quarterfinal 4 3:00 PM CBS All Access Tuesday, August 18 : Semifinal 1 3:00 PM CBS All Access Wednesday, August 19 : Semifinal 2 3:00 PM CBS All Access Sunday, August 23 : Final 3:00 PM CBS All Access / CBS Sports Network

Europa League