TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s worried the state is backsliding. About 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were revealed in the last four days and dozens of them are connected to house parties.
“When one party in an air-conditioned house leads to dozens of new cases, it should give us all pause. And again remember this, just because you are younger — and hopefully less susceptible to the ravages of COVID-19 — is not an excuse to let your guard down. You are not immune. Do not become the person who unknowingly contracts coronavirus at a party and then spreads it,” Murphy said.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Assembly Democrats plan to introduce a bill that would require schools to begin with all remote learning.
Starting Oct. 31, reopening schools for in-person learning would be evaluated on a monthly basis by the governor.
If the bill passes, school districts would also have the option to delay the start of the school year by up to two weeks.
