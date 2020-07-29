TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Six police officers were injured, including one critically, in a wild chase with suspects in a stolen car in Trenton. Police say the suspects opened fire on police as they raced through the streets of Trenton.

Six officers were injured overnight during a wild chase, shootout and crash in Trenton. The three who remain in the hospital are being treated for injuries from the crash.

“Most of the injuries, as they’re being described to us, were head injuries based on the collision,” Trenton Police Director Sheilah Coley said.

Police say they were alerted to a social media post around 2 a.m. that showed a group of individuals driving around the West District of the city, looking for people to shoot.

Shortly after, patrolling officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Parkside and Olden Avenues. They pursued and at least four shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, which ended up hitting a police cruiser.

Officials say officers did not return fire but continued to pursue the stolen vehicle. The car eventually hit a parked minivan and a responding police vehicle.

Three weapons were recovered, including an AR-15.

“That just gives you an idea of the type of firepower that’s on our streets and that can wreak havoc on the city at any given time,” Coley said.

Charges are pending for three suspects, including 19-year-old Zaire Butler and 18-year-old Nazere Cruz, who also remain hospitalized for their injuries.

A 16-year-old minor is now in police custody, facing weapons charges.

“The weapons seized today are three less that can be used against our residents and I cannot thank them enough for their service,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said.

The weapons that were recovered are still being processed and tested. Police say Butler and Cruz have an extensive history with the Trenton Police Department.